TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Claudia Araujo (GHS)

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Claudia Araujo is about being self sufficent. At Gainesville High School, she is the captain for the Hurricanes’ girls tennis team.

“it’s all on me,” said Araujo. “I think we can do what we want. If I think I can do all, I am going to do it all.”

A few years ago, she made a decision to leave the South American country of Venezuela and build a better life in the United States.

“Venezuela--It is a hard place to live with the economy and the government isn’t good,” said Araujo. “So my mom and me, we come here for a good life.”

One connection that has been paramount to her success is the one she has with GHS tennis coach Gina Dell. It started a few years ago with a tryout.

“You could just tell she was a natural,” said Dell. “And she gave me 110 percent from day one and we just had a great connection.”

“Coach Dell is a good person,” said Araujo. “She has helped me so much.”

Araujo led the Hurricanes to last year’s regional finals. This year, she is undefeated in doubles. Off the court, Araujo works in the kitchen at a local restaurant 30 hours a week. And her studies didn’t waver. She has achieved a 3.9 GPA and would like to enroll at Santa Fe College as her ultimate goal lies in the medical field.

“Basically, I want to be a doctor,” said Araujo. Because I love to help, and I love people. When I was a child, all of the time I wanted to be a doctor. That’s my dream, and it stays my dream.”

“You know she worked a hard day at school, she has also worked that night at the restaurant, and she comes to practice giving it her all,” said Dell. “And I say to myself she is the kind of kid that will succeed.”

An athlete meticulous with the racket and soon with her future patients. Claudia Araujo, our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

