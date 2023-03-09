TV20 needs your help to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB TV20 is celebrating individuals in North Central Florida who have Down syndrome on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day!
Snap a photo that tells us something about you and submit it to our website by Friday 3/17. Then watch WCJB Morning Edition and News at Noon on March 21st for special coverage on this special day.
World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 3/21 because Down syndrome occurs when there are three copies of the 21st chromosome. There is no known cause, about 1 in 800 babies are born with Down syndrome each year.
