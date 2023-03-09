UF men’s basketball team knocked out of SEC tournament with OT loss to Mississippi State, 69-68

Florida climbs out of 14 point deficit but can’t overcome Tolu Smith’s 28 points
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) and Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) battle for the ball...
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) and Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The shorthanded Florida men’s basketball team trailed Mississippi State by 14 in the first half of Thursday’s SEC tournament opener, rallied back to force overtime, before ultimately falling to the Bulldogs, 69-68 in Nashville. With its NCAA tournament hopes dashed, Florida (16-16) awaits possible NIT selection.

Myreon Jones and Riley Kugel led UF back from down 36-22 late in the first half. Jones scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including the tying three-pointer with 36.3 seconds to play in regulation. Kugel tallied 12 of his 14 after the break, and came up with a late steal in OT that led to Niels Lane converting a layup with 11.8 seconds left that put Florida ahead, 68-67.

The Gators had no answer for the Bulldogs’ Tolu Smith, who put up 28 points and 12 rebounds, including the game-winning bucket with 4.1 seconds remaining in overtime. Florida felt the absence of First Team All-SEC big man Colin Castleton, whose 3.0 blocks per game ranked fourth in the nation. Castleton hasn’t played since suffering a broken hand on Feb. 15.

Jones missed three’s at the buzzer both at the end of regulation and in overtime that could have won the game either time. Kowacie Reeves also scored in double figures for Florida with 11. The Gators were outrebounded, 46-35 and shot 40.3 percent from the field (8-for-35 from beyond the arc).

Florida was in the role of spoiler, and nearly ruined Mississippi State’s chances at earning an NCAA at-large bid. The Bulldogs are on the good side of the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and stay alive to face No. 1 seed Alabama in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Florida softball team blanks UCF, 3-0 in return to KSP Stadium
KSP Stadium, Wednesday
Florida softball team blanks UCF, 3-0 in return to KSP Stadium
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Gator baseball team shuts out Owls on two hits, 11-0
Buchholz High School, Wednesday
Bobcat softball teammates sign to play in college