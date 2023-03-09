UF men’s basketball team knocked out of SEC tournament with OT loss to Mississippi State, 69-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -The shorthanded Florida men’s basketball team trailed Mississippi State by 14 in the first half of Thursday’s SEC tournament opener, rallied back to force overtime, before ultimately falling to the Bulldogs, 69-68 in Nashville. With its NCAA tournament hopes dashed, Florida (16-16) awaits possible NIT selection.

Myreon Jones and Riley Kugel led UF back from down 36-22 late in the first half. Jones scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including the tying three-pointer with 36.3 seconds to play in regulation. Kugel tallied 12 of his 14 after the break, and came up with a late steal in OT that led to Niels Lane converting a layup with 11.8 seconds left that put Florida ahead, 68-67.

The Gators had no answer for the Bulldogs’ Tolu Smith, who put up 28 points and 12 rebounds, including the game-winning bucket with 4.1 seconds remaining in overtime. Florida felt the absence of First Team All-SEC big man Colin Castleton, whose 3.0 blocks per game ranked fourth in the nation. Castleton hasn’t played since suffering a broken hand on Feb. 15.

Jones missed three’s at the buzzer both at the end of regulation and in overtime that could have won the game either time. Kowacie Reeves also scored in double figures for Florida with 11. The Gators were outrebounded, 46-35 and shot 40.3 percent from the field (8-for-35 from beyond the arc).

Florida was in the role of spoiler, and nearly ruined Mississippi State’s chances at earning an NCAA at-large bid. The Bulldogs are on the good side of the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, and stay alive to face No. 1 seed Alabama in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.