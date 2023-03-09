Winners of 5th annual 34th street Wall Mural competition to be announced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The winners of the 5th annual 34th street Wall Mural competition will be announced on Thursday.

The University of Florida Center for European Studies hosted the competition for Alachua Country high school students.

Students submitted an art piece on a theme and compete for prizes.

This years theme is “her-story.”

All pieces from the competition will be digitally displayed at the Harn Museum.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. where the top 3 winners will be announced.

