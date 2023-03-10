3 million Calico Critter toys recalled after child deaths

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small...

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are being recalled after two child deaths have been reported.

The toys were sold in a set with a baby bottle and pacifier accessories.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a serious choking hazard for small children.

Epoch Everlasting Play, out of New Jersey, imported the toys from China.

The company says its aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths, according to the CPSC.

A 2-year-old child in New Mexico died in 2018 and a 9-month-old child in Japan died in 2015.

The Calico Critter toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer and on Amazon between January 2000 and December 2021.

The CPSC says consumers should take the toys away from children immediately and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

