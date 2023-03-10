Alachua County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking ceremony for their new station

Fire Rescue Station 80 is being built off Southwest 24th Avenue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their new station on Friday.

The station will include an advanced life support engine so crews can fill a gap and work with neighboring stations on improving service for residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Alachua County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking ceremony for their new station
