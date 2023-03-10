Alachua County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking ceremony for their new station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their new station on Friday.

Fire Rescue Station 80 is being built off Southwest 24th Avenue.

The station will include an advanced life support engine so crews can fill a gap and work with neighboring stations on improving service for residents.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

