Alachua County Veteran Services hosts Veteran’s Resource Fair and Homeless Veteran Stand Down

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Veteran Services will host the Veteran’s Resource Fair and Homeless Veteran Stand Down.

The event provides veterans with employment assistance, housing resources, education and more.

Alachua County Veteran Services director says “the goal is to bring as many resources and services together in one location for our veterans to access.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville.

