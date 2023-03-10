The City of Alachua election has been canceled
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Alachua election that was scheduled for April 11th has been canceled.
The incumbent running for the city commission seat 3 remained unopposed.
Dayna Miller is the only candidate who qualified.
Miller will be sworn in on April 24th for her 3-year term.
