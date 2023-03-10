The City of Alachua election has been canceled

The City of Alachua election for April 11th has been canceled due to only having 1 qualifying candidate.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Alachua election that was scheduled for April 11th has been canceled.

The incumbent running for the city commission seat 3 remained unopposed.

Dayna Miller is the only candidate who qualified.

Miller will be sworn in on April 24th for her 3-year term.

TRENDING: City of Ocala Mayor against FDOT’s proposed S.R. 200 plans

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

City of Ocala Mayor against FDOT’s proposed S.R. 200 plans
TV20 meteorologist Scott Gagliardi visited Cornerstone School in Ocala for their career day.
TV20 visited Cornerstone School for their career day
TV20 visited Cornerstone School for their career day
The City of Alachua election has been canceled