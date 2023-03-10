City of Ocala Mayor against FDOT’s proposed S.R. 200 plans

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -City of Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn wants to hit the brakes on the Florida Department of Transportaton’s proposed construction plans.

“A staff member at the council meeting said to me the other night ‘well mayor you know buisnesses come and go.’ They do, but not because of this,” said Guinn.

FDOT wants to restructure State Road 200 from east of I-75 to South Pine Avenue.

There are currently three lanes going northbound, three lanes going southbound and one middle lane for drivers to turn. The plan will get rid of the middle lane and convert it into a median instead.

Mayor Guinn said if it is difficult for a driver to reach a business, they are more likely to keep driving to another one instead.

“One of the things we looked at when they had this display the other night, they had it all out but they didn’t label what businesses were where,” said Quinn. “So if i’m a business owner, I couldn’t really walk over and go ‘oh that’s my business there on 200.’”

The city mayor said he is also concerned as to how the traffic is going to affect a busy road in Ocala.

“People need to know how this is going to affect not only the business owners, but the traffic coming and going, people traveling into the city and out of the city,” said Quinn.

During a meeting Thursday, a public information specialist for FDOT explained why the department wants to change the road.

“After doing a traffic study we determined that these changes would enhance safety and mobility in the corridor for motorists and pedestrians,” said Peyten Maki, FDOT public information specialist.

Construction will cost more than 12 million dollars if the project is approved. It would be finished by next spring.

