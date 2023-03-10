Deputies searching for missing Alachua County woman

Danielle White, 35, was reported missing in Alachua County
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies announced they are searching for a missing Gainesville woman Friday morning.

Danielle White, 35, was last seen nearby 600 Northwest 120th Lane, in Gainesville. Deputies say she left the area on foot, without her medication.

Deputies describe her as being 5′2″, around 330 pounds, wearing a colored flower shirt, with short blonde hair.

If you have seen Danielle or have any information on her whereabouts, deputies are asking you to call 352-955-1818.

