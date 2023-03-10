FDOT held a public meeting to discuss plans to add more safety improvements to State Road 200

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Changes may be coming soon to State Road 200 in Ocala to add more safety improvements.

FDOT officials held a public meeting to discuss plans to add pedestrian hydrid beacons and raised landscaped medians to the road.

The improvements would be made between South Pine Avenue to east of I75.

A traffic study shows that from 2014 to 2018 nearly 500 crashes involving an injury have happened in that corridor.

“We’re just trying to encourage motorists to go the speed limit to comply a little more we’re not necessarily restricting them on the speeds but just to encourage them to go a little bit slower, said FDOT public information specialist Peyten Maki.”

If the project is approved, construction would cost more than $12 million and would be done by spring of next year.

