Florida Gateway College campus reopening in Bell

The campus is ideal for commuting students who cannot make it to FGC’s campus in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida Gateway College campus is reopening in Bell.

Any student enrolled in FGC will be allowed to use the building’s facilities and technology. Students can also take certifications for their enrolled programs at the Bell campus.

“It’s a partnership with them to offer the post-secondary dual enrollment CTE pathways not only for our secondary high school students, but also for anyone who is enrolled as a Florida Gateway student,” said Dorota Micale, the Director of Career and Technical Education for Gilchrist County Public Schools.

The reopening of the building is a partnership between FGC and Gilcrist County Public Schools.

School district officials hope to have adjunct professors teaching in-person soon.

“We are a rural community within Gilchrist County, so we’re hoping and the college is also hoping to increase their presence here and just offer post-secondary for the students here without having to drive a tremendous distance,” said Micale.

The Bell campus reopening is ideal for any commuting students who cannot make it to FGC’s main campus in Lake City.

Right now, only staff are using the building. Officials hope to reopen to students this summer.

