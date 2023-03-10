Florida House to vote on bill giving school voucher eligibility to all students

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Legislation that would make all Florida students eligible to receive taxpayer-backed school vouchers is headed to the full House. The Republican-controlled House Education Quality Subcommittee approved the proposal in a near party-line vote. The bill would massively expand eligibility for vouchers, including allowing families of home-schooled students to receive assistance. Also, it would establish what are commonly known as “education savings accounts,” or ESAs. The vouchers could be used on a range of purchases, including such things as instructional materials and fees for various exams. Republican State Representative Alex Rizo supports the bill.

According to Rep. Rizo, “Choice has allowed for public education to elevate their game. Anyone who has ever worked in a school system will know that.”

But critics of the bill, including Democratic Representative Ashley Gantt, say the legislation will take money away from Florida’s traditional public schools.

“What this bill will do is jeopardize the ability for public schools to continue to be funded,” said Rep. Gantt.

A similar bill in the Florida Senate has one more committee stop before it can be heard by the full chamber.

