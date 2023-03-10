Gainesville city commissioners speak on Rep. Clemons proposal for state-appointed GRU board

Gainesville city commissioners met to discuss a proposed bill by Representative Chuck Clemons that would give control of GRU over to a board appointed by the go
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Thursday’s general policy meeting, Gainesville city commissioners spoke more on Representative Chuck Clemon’s GRU Authority Board draft proposal.

Clemon’s brought up this draft earlier this week to address GRU’s billion dollar debt.

He said he has no confidence city commissioners can fix the debt GRU is in.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners discussed their concerns over a board of five people running GRU.

“I don’t know how we work our city how provide core services when half of the city under GRU is overseen by a board not accountable to the city, whether its a democrat appointing them or a republican appointing them whether we sitting up here are democrats or republicans we’re not partisan but you know privately whatever our party affiliation is I don’t know how we run a city under that,” said Commissioner Eastman.

TRENDING: NHRA driver and firefighters raise funds for first responders’ mental health

During the meeting, Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut asked City Attorney Daniel Knee if the proposal is possible.

The bill would let the governor appoint five members to the board: a residential GRU customer, a private GRU customer, and three members with knowledge on utilities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

'It's safe': FDOT begins crosswalk construction in University Avenue
FDOT crews began construction on East University Avenue.
‘It’s safe’: FDOT begins crosswalk construction in University Avenue
Gainesville city commissioners speak on Rep. Clemons proposal for state-appointed GRU board
Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of two burn victims at Edo’s Japanese Steak House...
Two people hospitalized after explosion at Hibachi restaurant