Gainesville city commissioners speak on Rep. Clemons proposal for state-appointed GRU board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Thursday’s general policy meeting, Gainesville city commissioners spoke more on Representative Chuck Clemon’s GRU Authority Board draft proposal.

Clemon’s brought up this draft earlier this week to address GRU’s billion dollar debt.

He said he has no confidence city commissioners can fix the debt GRU is in.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners discussed their concerns over a board of five people running GRU.

“I don’t know how we work our city how provide core services when half of the city under GRU is overseen by a board not accountable to the city, whether its a democrat appointing them or a republican appointing them whether we sitting up here are democrats or republicans we’re not partisan but you know privately whatever our party affiliation is I don’t know how we run a city under that,” said Commissioner Eastman.

During the meeting, Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut asked City Attorney Daniel Knee if the proposal is possible.

The bill would let the governor appoint five members to the board: a residential GRU customer, a private GRU customer, and three members with knowledge on utilities.

