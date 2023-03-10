Gearheads Galore: Thousands gather at Gatornationals

Three days of high speed racing at the Gainesville Raceway.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The sound of revving engines takes over Gainesville for the next three days.

The annual NHRA Gatornationals brings thousands from all around north central Florida and even across the country to this 1,320 feet of concrete to watch cars, motorcycles, and more top well over 200mph. David Hart has made the trip from Mobile, Al down I-75, but he rarely stays in Gainesville during the weekend’s festivities.

“I learned years ago some backroads that some people, locals taught me. I stay in Lake City Florida and I drive the backroads at daybreak and I’m here before everybody else,” said Hart.

Hart will beat the sun to the punch not only on Friday, but during knockouts Saturday, and see the trophies hoisted Sunday afternoon.

Some people do not travel far, Tom Shae came from his Live Oak home just for Friday. He took his passion for cars and taught others in Suwannee County about the automotive field.

" I taught automotive in Live Oak at the tech college there for 25 years. We started bringing students down here years ago. I think every young teenager is car crazy at some point in time and they enjoy it and a lot of it is about education. We’re trying to get them interested in job opportunities and things like that,” said Shae.

Another came across from Daytona Beach, but his Nashville roots and his brother’s innovation bring Harrison Peyton back yearly to help tell his brother’s tale.

“He built real long dragsters because he did a wheel stand, he got better tires. It had so much traction so he had to make the car a lot longer. A lot of people copied what my brother did,” said Peyton.

All in attendance agree they keep coming back because the experience of not only seeing and hearing but feeling these cars take to the track is worth the price of admission.

