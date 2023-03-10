Greater Gainesville Pickleball Open is filling courts next month

Greater Gainesville Pickleball Open is filling courts next month
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pickleball tournament will be on April 28-30th.

It will be held at Northside Park and the 300 Club.

The tournament is hosted by Pepine Realty and proceeds benefit Alachua Habitat for Humanity.

Registration is $60 and is open until April 15th.

Organizers are looking for players, volunteers, and sponsors.

