Greater Gainesville Pickleball Open is filling courts next month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pickleball tournament will be on April 28-30th.

It will be held at Northside Park and the 300 Club.

The tournament is hosted by Pepine Realty and proceeds benefit Alachua Habitat for Humanity.

Registration is $60 and is open until April 15th.

Organizers are looking for players, volunteers, and sponsors.

