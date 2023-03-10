Hawthorne man found with more than 500 grams of meth, illegal firearms, and more in drug bust

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a Hawthorne man Friday morning for being in possession of more than 500 grams of meth, illegal firearms, fentanyl and cocaine.

Deputies say SWAT teams investigated the home of convicted felon Bryan Leroy Davis, 39, where they discovered the stash of drugs and weaponry.

One of the firearms found in Davis’s home was reported stolen in another county in 2020.

Drug Unit detectives found 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and body armor. They also found more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Davis was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of firearms and a bulletproof vest while in commission of a felony.

