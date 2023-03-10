House fire in Marion County leaves 2 adults, 4 children displaced

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a house fire Friday morning that left 2 adults and 4 children displaced.

Multiple 911 callers nearby reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the outside of the house. Rescue units arrived at around 8:40 a.m.

The fire was under control by 9:00 a.m., and the American Red Cross assisted the 2 adults and 4 children displaced by the fire.

Marion County officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

