‘It’s safe’: FDOT begins crosswalk construction in University Avenue

Workers will be adding a mid-block crosswalk and a pedestrian hybrid beacon for residents.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT crews began construction on East University Avenue at 26th Terrace, across from Fred Cone Park.

Workers will be adding a mid-block crosswalk and a pedestrian hybrid beacon for residents.

“Well it makes me feel real good for my safety because they ride so fast on this street,” shared resident Chabela Lee. “There’s a lot of children out here”

The push for these improvements comes after the death of 4-year-old Dylan Roberts who was hit while crossing East University Avenue in October 2021.

“There was a recent safety study in that area and this is a safety improvements project based on findings of that study,” shared FDOT spokesperson Daryl Goss.

Some residents who live in the nearby neighborhoods -- said this is a step in the right direction as many children and families cross the busy road.

“You got the track over here, you got the library,” shared Lee. “A lot of activity going on over here and for the cars to be going fast like that. That could cause for people to get hit.” Residents told TV20 they hope this is just the beginning for creating safer roads in Gainesville.

FDOT officials said lane closures are expected this week. The safety projects are expected to be completed by this summer.

