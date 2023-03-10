Local artist donates mural to Alachua County Animal Resources and Care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Local artist, Arianna Uberti, is donating her time and talent to the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care shelter by painting a mural.

Starting Thursday, she outlined the planned mural before getting started with painting on Friday along with help of passers by.

The animal shelter is covering the cost of her materials but Arianna, along with any other volunteers, is donating her time and energy cost-free.

“People can feel connected with spaces and they can identify with the area. It can encourage people to feel a little bit more happy, so that brings joy into a place like this, that’s pretty happy already but it needs a little bit of help to cheer up.”

If you’d like to help Ari, you can contact her through her Instagram page @ariuberti.

She will be working on the mural from 11 a.m. to sunset on Saturday.

