Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Barber, 27, and Victoria Castellano, 32, after seizing more than 23 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia from a home on Northwest 73rd Terrace.

After a long-term investigation, they say Barber was selling drugs from the home.

Castellano was in the home when deputies executed the search.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation started after getting numerous complaints about drug activity.

