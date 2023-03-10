Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman

Investigators say Barber was selling drugs from the home.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Barber, 27, and Victoria Castellano, 32, after seizing more than 23 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia from a home on Northwest 73rd Terrace.

After a long-term investigation, they say Barber was selling drugs from the home.

Castellano was in the home when deputies executed the search.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation started after getting numerous complaints about drug activity.

TRENDING STORY: Two people hospitalized after explosion at Hibachi restaurant

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Steve Irizarry, 59, was arrested for child molestation and sexual battery on a child under 12
Ocala man arrested for 6 counts of child molestation, 1 count of sexual battery
A house fire in Citra left 6 without a home
House fire in Marion County leaves 2 adults, 4 children displaced
Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip