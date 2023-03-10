Man accidentally cremated before funeral, family says

Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place. (WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WJXT staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally cremated before his funeral took place.

Kevin Witherspoon, described as a father, barber and jokester, died unexpectedly last week.

His brother, Frank Chapman, made arrangements with Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home in the Jacksonville area to lay him to rest.

“They took care of my mom really good so I was expecting them to do the same thing with my brother,” Chapman says.

His family paid more than $2,000 for an hourlong visitation for family and friends.

Witherspoon was supposed to be cremated after the visitation.

Instead, the family ended up with more grief.

“I went down there yesterday to check on the clothes for him and they didn’t say nothing. They said everything was fine, but later on around 4 p.m. they called me and told me they accidentally cremated him,” Chapman says.

The news was extremely shocking for loved ones who traveled from all around the country to say goodbye.

“Wow, not getting the chance to have this final session with him, not being able to sit there and look at him, you know, and see with my own two eyes, my brother-in law,” Ronald Jackson described when asked about what has been most painful.

The director of the funeral home did not initially have a comment on what happened.

“I’d just like for them to be responsible for this and to be more careful for the next time for any other families who may be going through the same thing we’re going through,” Chapman added.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 8 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Alachua County Veteran Services will host the Veteran’s Resource Fair and Homeless Veteran...
Alachua County Veteran Services hosts Veteran’s Resource Fair and Homeless Veteran Stand Down
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general...
Xi awarded 3rd term as China’s president, extending rule
Members of a Florida family say they want answers after their loved one was accidentally...
Florida man accidentally cremated before funeral