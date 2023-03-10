Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Benjamin Whidden, 47, and Elizabeth Whidden, 43, are being held in the Alachua County Jail on drug trafficking and other charges after Gainesville police got a tip the married couple had narcotics in a home with children.

Thursday, officers responded to an Alachua county school to speak with the person who reported the man and woman.

That person told investigators they’d seen Benjamin Whidden using drugs at least four times.

Police got a search warrant the same day and searched the home, finding almost 80 grams of amphetamines.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office helps Gainesville Police rebuild K-9 unit

