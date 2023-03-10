NHRA driver and firefighters raise funds for first responders’ mental health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue and one deputy from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office have died of suicide this year.

National Hot Rod Association driver Antron Brown was saddened by the news and wanted to spark change.

“There’s been a huge push lately about mental health and firefighters we kind of lagged behind for a long time for recognizing our own mental health so that we can mental serve the community,” said City of Gainesville firefighter Shane Stocking.

Funds raised from the Fire Department Coffee’s new charity of the month shirt club, Stocking said this will cover costs for Gainesville Area first responders, who need substance abuse rehab.

“Fire department coffee has made a Gainesville local shirt it’s green it has a gator on it and $5 from every shirt is going to directly support police and fire and mental health and PTSD awareness support.”

Stocking added that the fire crew is excited to make a push in ending the stigma on keeping mental health issues quiet. They want more first responders to know there is support out there.

“We’ve lagged behind in promoting our own mental health talking about it and seeking help and fixing it, so I’m excited I know the rest of the firefighters and police officers here in Gainesville are excited.”

Before the first race of the season at Gatornationals, Brown will visit Gainesville firefighters at their stations.

