Ocala man arrested for 6 counts of child molestation, 1 count of sexual battery
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man Wednesday, March 8, for child molestation and sexual battery on a child under 12.
Police say Steve Irizarry, 59, committed the crimes over multiple years, starting when the victim was only 6-years-old. Ocala Police officials say the victim is now an adult.
Officers say the victim came to police to report the abuse.
Irizarry was arrested on six charges of child molestation and one charge of sexual battery on a child under 12.
