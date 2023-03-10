“One Decanting Evening” to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida

Sip back and relax at Valley View in Alachua to help keep families close(WCJB)
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This brand new event is sure to be “wine in a million.” “One Decanting Evening” is a charity event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida.

“One Decanting Evening” is being held on March 25th, 2023 at Valley View in Alachua. Guests can enjoy 300 types of wine, and pair it with different cheeses, seafood, meats, and a dessert bar! There will also be people there to help you pair the perfect wine with the right food. Guests can dance and mingle to live entertainment, and there will be a live auction.

RELATED: Remodeling is underway at the new Ronald McDonald House in NCFL

“Ember’s Prime Steak Wood Grill used to hold a food and wine event,” said Sherry Houston, the Executive Director of the RMHCNCF. “And this year they have gifted that event to us, so you will experience everything that you experience at Embers food and wine vent.”

TV20 is a proud partner of the Ronald McDonald House. To register for one decanting evening, visit RMHCNCF.org/events

