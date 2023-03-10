Top Fuel drivers conduct their draft for the All-Star Callout at Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you look at recent champions--Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Astros, or Golden State Warriors, none have the benefit of choosing their first opponent the following season. That’s what makes the NHRA unique.

On day one of Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the main event is an All-Star Callout draft consisting of eight of the fastest Top Fuel drivers from last season. The four highest seeds get to pick their opening round foe for Saturday’s All-Star side event.

As defending champion, Brittany Force selected first, and called out Clay Millican. No. 2 seed Steve Torrence went next and chose Doug Kalitta. Justin Ashley will go up agianst Mike Salinas, and Ocala’s Josh Hart is left with Austin Prock. Let the mayhem ensue.

“It’s exciting,” said Force. “It is the first race of the season and we have a race within a race. There is money on the line. we got the best position. We looked at it as a elimination ladder. We picked eight, that is traditionally how we do it.”

“It’s an honor, it really is,” said Ashley. “These guys are unbelievable at what they do. These teams are unbelievable at what they do. So to be in the top eight, it really is a tremendous honor.”

Force and Millican have a side bet of one thousand dollars on their race, which will go to charity. The quarterfinal round of the eight-driver All-Star Callout race is set for 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.