TV20 visited Cornerstone School for their career day

TV20 meteorologist Scott Gagliardi visited Cornerstone School in Ocala for their career day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at Cornerstone School in Ocala had a special visit today from TV20 meteorologist Scott Gagliardi

Kids, ages 6 to 11, were shown how a galileo thermometer works and what a typical day looks like for a meteorologist.

This all happens as the 3rd graders wrap up a month-long study on weather. The students created a weather station and calculated things like temperature.

“The reason that we do career day here is that the students are doing different things in class and working on projects. And we want to show them how those projects and what they’re learning is applicable in the real world, so what kind of jobs can they get from the things that they’re learning in class,” said Brooke Schultheis the Development Coordinator at Cornerstone School.

Other careers that joined in today included a police officer, pilot, a judge, and a K9 officer.

TRENDING: Local artist donates mural to Alachua County Animal Resources and Care

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

City of Ocala Mayor against FDOT’s proposed S.R. 200 plans
The City of Alachua election for April 11th has been canceled due to only having 1 qualifying...
The City of Alachua election has been canceled
TV20 visited Cornerstone School for their career day
The City of Alachua election has been canceled