TV20 visited Cornerstone School for their career day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at Cornerstone School in Ocala had a special visit today from TV20 meteorologist Scott Gagliardi

Kids, ages 6 to 11, were shown how a galileo thermometer works and what a typical day looks like for a meteorologist.

This all happens as the 3rd graders wrap up a month-long study on weather. The students created a weather station and calculated things like temperature.

“The reason that we do career day here is that the students are doing different things in class and working on projects. And we want to show them how those projects and what they’re learning is applicable in the real world, so what kind of jobs can they get from the things that they’re learning in class,” said Brooke Schultheis the Development Coordinator at Cornerstone School.

Other careers that joined in today included a police officer, pilot, a judge, and a K9 officer.

