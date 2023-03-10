Two people hospitalized after explosion at Hibachi restaurant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after an explosion at a Japanese steak house in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews, Ocala Police, and Marion County Fire crews went to Edo’s Japanese Steak House off of SW College road.

They received reports of an explosion with possible burns.

Crews went to the open grill area and found two burn victims.

They were taken to UF Health Shands hospital as crews investigate the cause.

