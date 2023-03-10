Two people hospitalized after explosion at Hibachi restaurant

Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of two burn victims at Edo’s Japanese Steak House off of SW College road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after an explosion at a Japanese steak house in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews, Ocala Police, and Marion County Fire crews went to Edo’s Japanese Steak House off of SW College road.

They received reports of an explosion with possible burns.

TRENDING: Cross City Police Department investigates dead body found in woods

Crews went to the open grill area and found two burn victims.

They were taken to UF Health Shands hospital as crews investigate the cause.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Two people hospitalized after explosion at Hibachi restaurant
Cross City Police investigating a body found in woods behind a home
NHRA driver and firefighters raise funds for first responders’ mental health
They're hoping to bring awareness to mental health in first responders.
NHRA driver and firefighters raise funds for first responders’ mental health