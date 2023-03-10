University of Florida Police officers arrest two during anti-abortion demonstration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida students were arrested Friday afternoon on the scene of an anti-abortion demonstration.

Ian Dinkla, 21, and Bryn Taylor, 26, were arrested around 12:30 p.m., and were both charged with resisting arrest with violence.

Alachua County jail records show Dinkla was charged with robbery.

They were arrested on the scene of an anti-abortion demonstration from Created Equal, an organization that tours college campuses.

Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, and Dinkla was arrested on charges of robbery. Both were arrested with resisting an officer with violence.

