University of Florida Police officers arrest two during anti-abortion demonstration

Bryn Taylor (left) and Ian Dinkla (right) were arrested on the scene of an anti-abortion rally...
Bryn Taylor (left) and Ian Dinkla (right) were arrested on the scene of an anti-abortion rally at UF(ACSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two University of Florida students were arrested Friday afternoon on the scene of an anti-abortion demonstration.

Ian Dinkla, 21, and Bryn Taylor, 26, were arrested around 12:30 p.m., and were both charged with resisting arrest with violence.

TRENDING: Deputies searching for missing Alachua County woman

Alachua County jail records show Dinkla was charged with robbery.

They were arrested on the scene of an anti-abortion demonstration from Created Equal, an organization that tours college campuses.

Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated battery on an officer, and Dinkla was arrested on charges of robbery. Both were arrested with resisting an officer with violence.

