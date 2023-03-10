Woman arrested for kicking, punching, and biting officer when asked to leave Gainesville Regional Airport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are pursuing charges against Mercedes Ochoa-Gonzalez, 42, including battery against law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Police say they responded to Gainesville regional airport Thursday after Ochoa-Gonzalez was asked to leave and stop harassing other people for money.

Officers say she started yelling and cussing before running out into the roadway.

Police officials say she kicked an officer in the leg, punched him, and bit his upper forearm.

