Woman arrested for kicking, punching, and biting officer when asked to leave Gainesville Regional Airport

Officers say she started yelling and cussing, then ran out into the roadway.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are pursuing charges against Mercedes Ochoa-Gonzalez, 42, including battery against law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Police say they responded to Gainesville regional airport Thursday after Ochoa-Gonzalez was asked to leave and stop harassing other people for money.

Officers say she started yelling and cussing before running out into the roadway.

Police officials say she kicked an officer in the leg, punched him, and bit his upper forearm.

TRENDING STORY: FDOT held a public meeting to discuss plans to add more safety improvements to State Road 200

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman
Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman
Long-term drug investigation leads to arrest of Levy County man and woman
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip