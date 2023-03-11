Alachua County animal shelter mural nearing completion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mural at Alachua County’s animal shelter is nearly complete.

The muralist, Arianna Uberti, has been working on the mural since Tuesday when she began outlining the mural.

She began painting the mural Friday with the help of some volunteers, but made significant progress Saturday.

“It’s going great,” said Uberti, “we’ve advanced a lot since yesterday...We are expecting some volunteers today as well to help us a little bit, but we’re almost done. I think I’m going to have it ready for tonight, so everything has been great.”

While Uberti said she should be done by the end of the night Saturday, she said she would come back Monday to put the finishing touches on.

The mural is part of a campaign to increase adoptions in Alachua County and help with reducing overcrowding in the shelter.

“Dogs and cats are great--all kinds of animals are great--but dogs and cats need a little bit of help,” said Uberti. “You have great animals here, and they’re all available for adoption, so all the animals need a good home to have.”

