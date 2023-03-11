Cornerstone School Career Day

Students at Cornerstone School held a career day with local professionals.
TV20s Scott Gagliardi was one of the participants and told students about a day in the life of a meteorologist.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was career day at Cornerstone School in Ocala today and our very own TV20 meteorologist, Scott Gagliardi, had the opportunity to talk to students.

He spoke about what steps they can take if they want to become a weatherperson, and why it is never to early to think about the future.

Third grader, Alexis Arce, tells us “It’s probably important because you can have an idea of what you want to be when you grow up.”

Students aged 6 to 11 were shown how a Galileo Thermometer works and what a typical day looks like for a meteorologist. This all comes on the heels of the 3rd graders wrapping up a month long unit on weather, where students created their own weather station and calculated things like temperature.

Other career specialtys that joined in on career day included a police officer, airline pilot, a judge, and a K9 officer.

