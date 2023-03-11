Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse reopens after employee and patron are burned from explosion

Two people, a cook and a patron were burned Thursday evening.
Two people, a cook and a patron were burned Thursday evening.
By Taylor Simpson
Mar. 10, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5pm on Thursday, people were inside Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse located in the Market Street at Heath Brook shopping center in Ocala enjoying their food.

That’s when firefighters got a call about a possible explosion. Helen Lindsay said she’s joined her friends multiple times to eat in the restaurant.

“Four times in the last month but we love Edo’s they’re so good. They’re so respectful I forget the server’s name that we love but they’re so nice and respectful I’m sure it was an accident.”

Fire officials said when they got on the scene, they were directed to an open grill where extinguishing powder covered the ground and two burn victims were hurt.

“We didn’t even know that something happened yesterday in there it’s a calm environment,” said Lindsay.

Firefighters said the fire happened while dinner was being prepared. An employee and a patron were burned and taken to UF Health Shands.

The steakhouse decided to still open on Friday and Lindsay said she’s already thinking about her next visit.

“I’m probably going to come back here sometime next week so I don’t think it’s going to deter me I really like them but there are risks and rewards in everything and their sushi is very rewarding to me so I’ll probably come back here.”

Inspection reports show that over the past seven years, the restaurant had violations for storing raw food over ready-to-eat food and other basic violations.

TV20 asked a manager for an interview but they gave us no comment.

