Fashion show raises money for Humane Society of Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Ocala Preserve are strutting down the runway for a good cause.

Community organizers and volunteers put on a fashion show Saturday afternoon to raise money for the Humane Society of Marion County.

Jay Magner is a resident of the Ocala Preserve and said the idea came to him in a dream.

“I had a dream one night of doing a fashion show for a cause and for me it’s only natural that it’s going to be for animals,” said Magner.

Organizers also raised funds through an auction with items donated by businesses across the city.

They chose the donate the money raised to the Humane Society of Marion County because it was an organization close to their hearts.

“Animals don’t have a voice and unless we speak up for them and look out for them, there’s nothing that they can do. we have to support our fur babies,” said Magner.

Magner worked alongside Megan Raines, the Lifestyle Director at the Ocala Preserve to plan the event.

They said they met their fundraising goal and look forward to sending the money to the shelter.

“Anything that we can do to help benefit and help uplift these fur babies in the community in Marion County, we’ll definitely do it so we were very happy and so was the community,” said Raines.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.