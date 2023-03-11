FDOT launches Spring 2023 Litter Awareness campaign

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT officials are launching their Spring 2023 Litter Awareness Campaign in 18 counties, including Dixie County.

Officials are inviting people to discuss their campaign, and answer questions regarding their efforts to reduce littering, and unsecured roads on Florida’s roadways.

The event will be held at the Dixie County Manager’s office in Cross City, next Thursday.

