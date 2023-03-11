Gainesville woman arrested after stealing a scooter and unlawful possession of firearm

A 27-year-old woman from Gainesville is in jail after riding around in a stolen scooter and carrying a gun without a permit.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after riding around in a stolen scooter with a gun without a permit.

According to Gainesville Police officers 27-year-old Latavia Oxendine was seen riding a scooter that was reported stolen.

After parking it at her home an officer confronted Oxendine she said the scooter was her roommates’ and she asked permission to ride.

Oxendine also had a gun without a concealed carry permit

Oxendine is being charged with felony grand theft -- and carrying a firearm without a permit

