Gainesville woman arrested after stealing a scooter and unlawful possession of firearm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is in jail after riding around in a stolen scooter with a gun without a permit.

According to Gainesville Police officers 27-year-old Latavia Oxendine was seen riding a scooter that was reported stolen.

After parking it at her home an officer confronted Oxendine she said the scooter was her roommates’ and she asked permission to ride.

Oxendine also had a gun without a concealed carry permit

Oxendine is being charged with felony grand theft -- and carrying a firearm without a permit

TRENDING: Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns for 27th year

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.