Gator baseball team edges Siena in series opener, 3-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 6 Gator baseball team fought off a rain delay of about 90 minutes, and then battled a tough Siena team on Friday, collecting a 3-2 win to begin a three-game series at Condron Ballpark. Florida (13-3) won its fourth straight and dropped The Saints to 2-11 overall.

Tyler Shelnut’s tie-breaking solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference. The blast was Shelnut’s fourth homer of the year. Florida scored its other runs when Josh Rivera hit into a fielder’s choice in the first and Cade Kurland drew a bases loaded walk in the second. Kurland, Shelnut, Jac Caglianone, and Luke Heyman all had two hits for the Gators.

Brandon Sproat got the start for Florida and went four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Sproat also issued three walks and hit two batters. The win in relief went to Cade Fisher (2-0), after the freshman pitched two innings and was also on the mound when Siena tied the game in the fifth on Danny Barbero’s two-run double.

The teams get back on the field Saturday at 4 p.m. Hurston Waldrep (2-0) will be on the mound for the Gators.

