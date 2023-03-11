Gator softball team opens invitational with 14-3 rout of Mercer

UF’s 14 hits matched a season-high
Florida gator softball vs Mercer
Florida gator softball vs Mercer(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 UF softball team cranked out 14 hits, its second-highest total of the season, and received three home runs to capture a 14-3 run-rule victory over Mercer to open the Bubly Invitational on Friday at KSP Stadium. Florida (16-3) run-ruled an opponent for the 11th time this season.

Freshman Olivia Gigante clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, while Charla Echols hit a three-run homer and drove in seven, becoming the first Gator since Lauren Haeger in 2013 to collect 7 RBI’s in a game. Kendra Falby stood out as well, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored.

In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower (8-2) picked up the win, tossing four innings and striking out two.

Florida’s second game of the day against No. 24 Louisiana was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. That also pushes UF’s contest against Rutgers to Sunday at 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Gatornationals 40th anniversary
Top Fuel drivers conduct their draft for the All-Star Callout at Gatornationals
Top Fuel drivers conduct their draft for the All-Star Callout at Gatornationals
Gainesville Raceway, Thursday
NHRA drivers prep for Gatornationals
NHRA drivers prep for Gatornationals