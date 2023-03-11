Gator softball team opens invitational with 14-3 rout of Mercer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 8 UF softball team cranked out 14 hits, its second-highest total of the season, and received three home runs to capture a 14-3 run-rule victory over Mercer to open the Bubly Invitational on Friday at KSP Stadium. Florida (16-3) run-ruled an opponent for the 11th time this season.

Freshman Olivia Gigante clubbed two homers and drove in four runs, while Charla Echols hit a three-run homer and drove in seven, becoming the first Gator since Lauren Haeger in 2013 to collect 7 RBI’s in a game. Kendra Falby stood out as well, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored.

In the circle, Elizabeth Hightower (8-2) picked up the win, tossing four innings and striking out two.

Florida’s second game of the day against No. 24 Louisiana was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. That also pushes UF’s contest against Rutgers to Sunday at 2 p.m.

