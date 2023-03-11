Hawthorne man behind bars after being found with large amounts of drugs and illegal firearms in drug bust

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The door is off the hinges at this home on McCall street in Hawthorne after a swat team conducted a drug bust.

Putnam County Sheriff Deputies arrested Bryan Davis, 39, Friday morning for possessing more than 500 grams of meth, illegal firearms, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Some residents say their quiet neighborhood was woken up.

“I came out of the house and saw lights down the road,” said resident John Bucker. “I heard about 5 explosions then called 911 to find out because it sounded like a shotgun or something going off.”

The swat team found 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, more than 20 grams of marijuana, and body armor.

They also found two guns, one of which was reported stolen from Pinellas county in 2020.

Deputies say they received a tip about suspicious activity going on in Davis’s home. However, some neighbors I spoke to say they didn’t suspect a thing.

“I’ve talked to him, matter of fact I talked to him about being a good boy,” said resident Sarah Flowers.” See you don’t know what people do especially if you’re not a street person. I’m not a street person so I really didn’t know what he was doing until this morning.”

Davis is currently in the Putnam County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, and possession of firearms and a bulletproof vest, while being a felon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.