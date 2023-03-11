Hawthorne man behind bars after being found with large amounts of drugs and illegal firearms in drug bust

Brian Leroy Davis, 39, was arrested for having more than 500 grams of meth
Brian Leroy Davis, 39, was arrested for having more than 500 grams of meth(PCSO)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The door is off the hinges at this home on McCall street in Hawthorne after a swat team conducted a drug bust.

Putnam County Sheriff Deputies arrested Bryan Davis, 39, Friday morning for possessing more than 500 grams of meth, illegal firearms, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Some residents say their quiet neighborhood was woken up.

“I came out of the house and saw lights down the road,” said resident John Bucker. “I heard about 5 explosions then called 911 to find out because it sounded like a shotgun or something going off.”

The swat team found 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, more than 20 grams of marijuana, and body armor.

They also found two guns, one of which was reported stolen from Pinellas county in 2020.

Deputies say they received a tip about suspicious activity going on in Davis’s home. However, some neighbors I spoke to say they didn’t suspect a thing.

“I’ve talked to him, matter of fact I talked to him about being a good boy,” said resident Sarah Flowers.” See you don’t know what people do especially if you’re not a street person. I’m not a street person so I really didn’t know what he was doing until this morning.”

Davis is currently in the Putnam County Jail on charges of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, and meth, and possession of firearms and a bulletproof vest, while being a felon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Alicia Johnson, 14, has been reported missing in Ocala. She was last seen at her home on...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search of missing 14-year-old
Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search of missing 14-year-old
Deputies searching for missing Alachua County woman
Vermontay Burch, 16 (right) was last seen on March 8th. Lake City Police believe he may be with...
Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case
Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case