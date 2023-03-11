High Springs food giveaway helps feed more than 300 families

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers and city officials from High Springs gathered Saturday morning to distribute food to more than 300 families in the area.

Around two dozen volunteers and city officials came to High Springs Farmer Market to give out free food during the drive-through distribution.

High Springs partnered with Farm Share, a non-profit food bank from Jacksonville that provided the food for the event.

Families received non-perishables, fresh fruit, frozen chicken, and drinks.

The next Farm Share distribution in High Springs is set to happen during late summer, according to High Springs officials.

