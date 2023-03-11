Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case

Vermontay Burch, 16 was last seen on March 8th. Lake City Police believe he may be with with two other teenagers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for help in finding Vermontay Burch, 16.

Officers say the teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red white and blue shoes.

TRENDING: Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse reopens after employee and patron are burned from explosion

They believe he may be with with two other teenagers.

Police ask anybody with information to immediately call (386)-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

More information can be found below on LCPD’s Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Alicia Johnson, 14, has been reported missing in Ocala. She was last seen at her home on...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search of missing 14-year-old
Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search of missing 14-year-old
Deputies searching for missing Alachua County woman
Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case