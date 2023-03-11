Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for help in finding Vermontay Burch, 16.

Officers say the teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and red white and blue shoes.

TRENDING: Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse reopens after employee and patron are burned from explosion

They believe he may be with with two other teenagers.

Police ask anybody with information to immediately call (386)-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

More information can be found below on LCPD’s Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.