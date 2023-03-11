Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns for 27th year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, the Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival is back for another year in Ocala.

It is the area’s largest plant sale and garden expo, with more than 100 vendors selling plants, outdoor furniture and gardening accessories.

“There’s plant festivals all over the state of Florida this time of year, but what we really work hard on is to make sure every single vendor we have come through here relates to plant science and horticulture in some way,” said Master Gardener volunteer Jeremy Rhoden.

This year, the festival has a special focus on Florida-Friendly Landscaping. The program encourages Floridians to be considerate of what they are planting and how they are planting it.

“A lot of people have this conception that Florida-Friendly means just letting their yard go and let mother nature do its thing, and while you certainly can do that and have a Florida-Friendly landscaping, that’s not the only way,” said Rhoden.

A section of the festival is dedicated to the program, so guests can learn more about the benefits such as saving time, money and water.

Asides from shopping, there are educational seminars every hour, a kids zone and food vendors.

The two-day festival ends on Sunday at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday and close at 4 p.m.

