Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns for 27th year

It is the area’s largest plant sale and garden expo, with more than 100 vendors selling plants,...
It is the area’s largest plant sale and garden expo, with more than 100 vendors selling plants, outdoor furniture and gardening accessories.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, the Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival is back for another year in Ocala.

It is the area’s largest plant sale and garden expo, with more than 100 vendors selling plants, outdoor furniture and gardening accessories.

“There’s plant festivals all over the state of Florida this time of year, but what we really work hard on is to make sure every single vendor we have come through here relates to plant science and horticulture in some way,” said Master Gardener volunteer Jeremy Rhoden.

This year, the festival has a special focus on Florida-Friendly Landscaping. The program encourages Floridians to be considerate of what they are planting and how they are planting it.

“A lot of people have this conception that Florida-Friendly means just letting their yard go and let mother nature do its thing, and while you certainly can do that and have a Florida-Friendly landscaping, that’s not the only way,” said Rhoden.

A section of the festival is dedicated to the program, so guests can learn more about the benefits such as saving time, money and water.

Asides from shopping, there are educational seminars every hour, a kids zone and food vendors.

The two-day festival ends on Sunday at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday and close at 4 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
The muralist expects to put the finishing touches on the mural Monday
Alachua County animal shelter mural nearing completion
Nearly 100 people came to show solidarity with the students arrested
People show support for arrested UF students at first appearance in court
Farm Share partnered with High Springs to distribute food
High Springs food giveaway helps feed more than 300 families