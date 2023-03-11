Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in search of missing 14-year-old

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, MCSO deputies are asking for help in finding Alicia Johnson, 14, who was last seen at her home at northwest 12th lane in Ocala.

Deputies say she made concerning statements in a text to a friend before she went missing.

TRENDING: Lake City Police asks for help in missing 16-year-old case

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies ask anybody with information to contact 911.

More information can be found in the post below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.