Newberry High School students raise record-breaking $7,700 for charity

Newberry High students were able to raise a record-breaking amount of money for children's...
Newberry High students were able to raise a record-breaking amount of money for children's hospitals(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers clawed their way to a record-breaking donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Students at Newberry High were able to raise $7,728.58 for the charity, which will go towards improving children’s hospitals.

TRENDING: What’s Growing On: Spring Fest 2023

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

Latest News

Farm Share partnered with High Springs to distribute food
High Springs food giveaway helps feed more than 300 families
WGO
What’s Growing On: Spring Fest 2023
WGO
What's Growing On: Spring Fest
Cornerstone
Cornerstone School Career Day