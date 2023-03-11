Newberry High School students raise record-breaking $7,700 for charity

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Panthers clawed their way to a record-breaking donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Students at Newberry High were able to raise $7,728.58 for the charity, which will go towards improving children’s hospitals.

