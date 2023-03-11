UF baseball team takes second matchup over Siena via run-rule, 11-0

Florida tallied 13 hits and took advantage of four Siena errors
Condron Ballpark, Saturday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Less than 24 hours after a close shave in a series opener versus 2-11 Siena, the No. 6 Gator basbeall team slugged its way to an 11-0 run-rule victory on Saturday.

Freshman Cade Kurland delivered three hits, while Colby Halter reached base four times, homered, and drove in three runs. Florida tallied 13 hits in just six turns at-bat as the game ended following the top of the seventh.

The Gators got the scoring started in the bottom of the first on Jac Caglianone’s RBI triple and an RBI single by Josh Rivera. Florida added one in the third, three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, and a pair of runs in the sixth. UF took advantage of four Siena errors.

Hurston Waldrep started on the mound for the Gators and tossed four innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Victory out of the bullpen went to Ryan Slater (4-0), who threw the final three innings, and did not allow a run while fanning seven Saints batters.

Florida (14-3) goes for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

