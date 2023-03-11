What’s Growing On: Spring Fest 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the official end to winter less than 2 weeks away, many residents in NCFL are getting spring fever when it comes to planting their annual flowers and plants. But is it too soon?

Azaleas specifically are a beautiful addition to any garden and add to the curb appeal of your home for a particular time of the year. And this time of year you’ll see them blooming all across NCDL. They generally like temperatures in the 60 – 70 degree range but can tolerate 50s in brief doses. But when daily highs begin to reach 90 degrees this marks an end to their vivid and bright blooming, making now the perfect time to plant.

Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator, Jeremy Rhoden, tells us, “The great thing about azaleas is right now all around town you can see a lot of them in bloom, so now is the great time to buy azaleas. You can see what colors are available now and that’s how you know what you are getting for your yard and what would look best based on things like the color of your house.”

A cold snap below 50 degrees is uncommon as we enter mid-March, and a blast of winter-like chill appears unlikely.

An upcoming annual event in Marion County can be an excellent opportunity to pick up some plants and flowers that are being brought in from all over the state.

Rhoden, “This weekend is our 27th annual Spring Fest at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. It will feature over 100 vendors. It is our largest fundraising event to sustain our program which allows us to reach out to the community in Marion County and broadcast research based horticulture information from the University of Florida.”

More than 100 vendors will be on display at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala this upcoming weekend.

The Spring Festival was held during the second week in March last year and had some very inclement weather that limited the number of guests that were able to attend.

“So last year we had tornado touch down on the first day of the festival, as well as the last freeze so our turnout was not as high.”; Rhoden.

With the weather looking to cooperate this time around the total number of visitors may exceed 10,000!

Vendors will feature plants, gardening supplies and garden art. Educational sessions offer information on everything from houseplants and herbs to hydroponics and pollinators. There will also be a session for those that are new to Florida so they can make the most out of their garden.

UF/IFAS puts out Gardening Calendar each year that gives Florida gardeners a monthly guide for what to plant and do in their gardens and includes links to useful gardening websites, all based on University of Florida research and expertise. The link to this calendar is provided below:

https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lawn-and-garden/florida-gardening-calendar/

