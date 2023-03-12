Evacuation notice issued in Interlachen due to a brush fire
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Interlachen residents should keep an eye out for a brush fire in their area.
Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say the blaze began from a burn pile, near Hardesty Lake Road.
An evacuation notice is in effect for a resident living about a mile from the fire.
Deputies say there is a large amount of area available for this fire to spread.
