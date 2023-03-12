Fatal crash in Levy County leaves one dead, one injured

One is dead and one is seriously injured after a crash in Levy County
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash Sunday morning that left one dead and another injured.

FHP officials investigated a two vehicle rollover on State Road 121, near Northeast 184th Court at around 7:50 p.m.

FHP officials say a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on 121. The vehicle crossed into the westbound lane to pass several vehicles.

TRENDING: Florida Forest Service battles multiple wild fires

While attempting to move back into the eastbound lanes, the F-150 was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading westbound.

The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the F-150 was transported to Shands Hospital with serious injuries.

