Fatal crash in Levy County leaves one dead, one injured
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash Sunday morning that left one dead and another injured.
FHP officials investigated a two vehicle rollover on State Road 121, near Northeast 184th Court at around 7:50 p.m.
FHP officials say a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on 121. The vehicle crossed into the westbound lane to pass several vehicles.
TRENDING: Florida Forest Service battles multiple wild fires
While attempting to move back into the eastbound lanes, the F-150 was struck by a Toyota Corolla heading westbound.
The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the F-150 was transported to Shands Hospital with serious injuries.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.