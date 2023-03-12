Florida Forest Service battles multiple wild fires

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Forest Service firefighters spent the day battling multiple wildfires in North Central Florida.

smoke will be visible through the night in the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood in South East Marion county due to a 25-acre brush fire burning at Marshal Swamp.

MCSO helicopter deputies dropped water to help slow the fire.

Firefighters say the fire is 15 percent contained and units will be on the scene monitoring it overnight.

Florida forest service also responded to smaller wildfires in Williston and Dunnellon today.

